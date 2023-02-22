Advanced search
Health Care Down Slightly as Apple, Amazon Step Up Health Efforts -- Health Care Roundup

02/22/2023
Health-care companies fell slightly as competition from Silicon Valley mounted.

Shares of medical-device maker Dexcom fell after reports that Apple may add a blood glucose monitor to its popular Apple Watch, which would present competition to Dexcom's blood-sugar monitors. Unlike the Dexcom devices, the Apple Watch would reportedly gather the data without piercing the patient's skin.

Amazon.com closed a $3.9 billion deal to acquire an operator of primary-care clinics after regulators cleared the path for the purchase.

U.K. over-the-counter health products maker Reckitt recalled 145,000 cans of Enfamil baby formula over a possible bacteria contamination that could cause serious illness or even death. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1732ET

