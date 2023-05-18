Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated into cyclical sectors amid rising hopes the U.S. would avert a debt crisis.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he sees the path to "come to an agreement" on the debt ceiling.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, one of the world's largest generic drugmakers, plans to curtail its core generic drugs business while focusing on its pipeline of new treatments.

The Supreme Court said Amgen patents relating to its cholesterol drug Repatha shouldn't have been granted by the patent office, siding with rival pharmaceutical firm Sanofi.

