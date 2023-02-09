Advanced search
Health Care Down as Baxter Earnings Weigh -- Health Care Roundup

02/09/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Health-care companies fell amid mixed earnings reports.

AstraZeneca shares rallied after the British drug maker bucked broad pharmaceutical industry trends, forecasting robust sales growth and a relatively modest slowdown in demand for its Covid-19 products.

Baxter International shares tumbled after the maker of medical supplies warned that whipsawing inflation trends would make sales less profitable in the first half of the year. Baxter plans to split into four companies, separating a recently acquired unit that makes parts for medical devices and hospital beds from units that make pharmaceuticals and other medical products. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1729ET

ASTRAZENECA PLC 4.07% 11190 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. -12.13% 40.14 Delayed Quote.-10.38%
