  Homepage
  News
News
Health Care Down as Defensive Sectors Wane -- Health Care Roundup

10/20/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
Health-care companies fell sharply as rising bond yields weighed on defensive, dividend-oriented sectors.

Drugmakers are pushing back against Medicare's newfound power to negotiate medicine prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supported adding Covid-19 vaccines to the agency's lists of recommended regular immunizations.

Medical testing concern Quest Diagnostics boosted its 2022 revenue projection after surprisingly strong third-quarter demand. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1713ET

