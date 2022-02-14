Log in
Health Care Down as Demand for Covid-19 Products Seen Peaking -- Health Care Roundup

02/14/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Health-care companies fell as traders bet that demand for Covid-19-related products had peaked.

Shares of Pfizer fell sharply, trading below $50 for the first time in more than a year, amid signs that multibillion-dollar sales of Covid vaccines and pills would wane in the coming months.

U.S. health regulators said they need more time to decide whether to authorize the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech for children under 5 years, after the drugmakers notified them of additional data from a continuing study.

U.S. drug regulators authorized the use of a new Covid-19 antibody drug from Eli Lilly that retains effectiveness against the Omicron variant of the virus, filling a void after authorities stopped distributing some older antibody drugs that lost effectiveness against the strain. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1659ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -9.61% 154.53 Delayed Quote.-33.69%
PFIZER, INC. -1.93% 49.8 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
