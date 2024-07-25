Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated out of some of the hot obesity drug stocks.

Shares of Eli Lilly fell by more than 5%, but remain about 37% higher for the year to date. AbbVie shares gained after the drug maker reported a strong second quarter and raised guidance as sales for immunology drugs other than Humira increased.

Swiss drug maker Roche Holding raised its profit outlook for the year after first-half sales and earnings rose, beating analysts' expectations, on growth in its pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses.

