Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down as Flight From Risk Hits Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

08/26/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell as a flight from risky issues weighed on biotechnology companies.

Moderna sued rival Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that the companies' shot infringes on key intellectual property owned by Moderna. Shares of all three retreated.

Ramsay Health Care rejected a revised takeover proposal from a consortium led by investment firm KKR, calling it meaningfully inferior to the consortium's now-withdrawn initial approach.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1701ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -4.01% 142.6 Delayed Quote.-42.37%
KKR & CO. INC. -5.13% 51.63 Delayed Quote.-26.95%
MODERNA, INC. -3.77% 136.7 Delayed Quote.-44.07%
PFIZER, INC. -2.25% 46.82 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED -3.32% 70.5 Delayed Quote.1.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pInflation hits London's Notting hill carnival
RE
05:55pInflation hits London's Notting Hill Carnival
RE
05:55pLIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle weaken as grain prices climb
RE
05:53pRussia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
RE
05:46pTexas firm to pay $13 mln to settle charges over California oil spill
RE
05:42pBrazil's Guedes sees falling interest rates as the year turns, upbeat 2023 GDP
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.48% This Week to 100.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.74% to $0.9966 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.78% to $1.1739 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.47% to 137.57 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
3Analysis-Musk tests limits of governance by having children with aide
4Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
5U.S. consumer spending misses expectation in July; inflation slows

HOT NEWS