Health Care Down as Flight From Risk Hits Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as a flight from risky issues weighed on biotechnology companies.

Moderna sued rival Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that the companies' shot infringes on key intellectual property owned by Moderna. Shares of all three retreated.

Ramsay Health Care rejected a revised takeover proposal from a consortium led by investment firm KKR, calling it meaningfully inferior to the consortium's now-withdrawn initial approach.

08-26-22 1701ET