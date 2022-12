Health-care companies fell as optimism about the sector's growth prospects faded.

The iShares Biotechnology exchange-traded fund fell by almost 2%, halting a rally in the niche.

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy converted a $125 million loan into a stake in midsized marijuana dispensary operator TerrAscend, seeking to expand its U.S. operations.

