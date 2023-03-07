Health-care companies fell sharply as one of the strongest sectors in 2022 continued a fall from grace.

Protagonist Therapeutics shares rallied after the company said a treatment showed promise in a clinical trial on patients suffering from plaque psoriasis.

Shares of biotech concern Cara Therapeutics tumbled after it posted a quarterly loss.

Apotex and Pharmedica have each recalled eye-drop products, citing the danger of causing infections and other problems.

The parent of diet-plan company WeightWatchers soared after it agreed to buy telehealth company Sequence, seeking to distribute new obesity drugs.

