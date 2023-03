Health-care companies fell sharply as traders retreated from high-risk areas such as biotechnology ahead of critical jobs data.

Sage Therapeutics and Biogen said the Food and Drug Administration wouldn't hold an advisory committee meeting during its review of zuranolone for major depressive disorder and postpartum depression.

