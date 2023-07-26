Health-care companies ticked down amid concerns about growth in the sector.

Thermo Fisher Scientific slid after the maker of scientific instruments cut its forecasts for earnings and sales, citing a challenging economic environment.

GSK shares rose after the British drug giant raised its full-year guidance after reporting a more than doubled second-quarter net profit which beat market forecasts.

Some drug developers that employ artificial intelligence, including Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Schrodinger, are on a tear because of the hunger for AI stocks among momentum traders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

