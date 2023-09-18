Health-care companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

General Motors and Ford Motor shares fell as contentious talks with the United Auto Workers union resumed, amid the threat of a strike expanding from the current action taken by about 12,700 workers, which has halted about 10% of the Big Three auto companies' overall production.

"You can view that in a couple different ways...when you see some of the demands made by the UAW and some of the other unions, it makes one poinder over potential inflationary pressure," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"If the strikes last longer...might we see higher car prices eventually. To me, that seems like it would be the natural outcome," Joyce said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-18-23 1717ET