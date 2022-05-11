Health Care Down as Traders Seek Inflation Hedges -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out sectors with less to lose from inflation.

Moderna shares fell sharply after the vaccine maker ousted recently appointed Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez after the executive's former employer Dentsply Sirona revealed a internal investigation on its part into matters that include financial reporting.

Abbott Laboratories said it could resume infant-formula production within two weeks at a Michigan manufacturing plant that has been shut since February because of bacterial contamination concerns.

05-11-22 1727ET