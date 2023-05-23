Health-care companies fell amid fears about a potential U.S. budget crisis.

Among the companies whose profits are most threatened by a prolonged stalemate over government spending are health insurers that cater to government programs such as Medicare or Medicaid. Among that group, shares of Cigna Group fell, and are down by more than 20% for the year to date. Humana shares fell slightly.

Myriad Genetics stock was rising after analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs raised their rating on the genetic-testing company by two notches to buy from sell, citing marked improvements in its business.

Pfizer shares rose, adding to recent gains amid optimism about the prospects of its weight-loss drug candidate.

