Health Care Down on Cyclical Bias - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors. The health-care sector has held up better than most industry groups during the recent rout, as it's seen as a beneficiary of inflation and less vulnerable than other sectors to higher interest rates.

"The sector has led in performance since September began, with the relative outperformance gap widening, first following [an] inflation surprise...and then again following FedEx's negative pre-announcement/guidance withdrawal which has exacerbated recession fears," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

Moderna, Pfizer, and other vaccine stocks fell sharply a session after President Joe Biden referred to the pandemic as history. Pfizer was among the major U.S. employers who pledged to hire over 20,000 refugees in the next three years.

