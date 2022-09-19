Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down on Cyclical Bias - Health Care Roundup

09/19/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors. The health-care sector has held up better than most industry groups during the recent rout, as it's seen as a beneficiary of inflation and less vulnerable than other sectors to higher interest rates.

"The sector has led in performance since September began, with the relative outperformance gap widening, first following [an] inflation surprise...and then again following FedEx's negative pre-announcement/guidance withdrawal which has exacerbated recession fears," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

Moderna, Pfizer, and other vaccine stocks fell sharply a session after President Joe Biden referred to the pandemic as history. Pfizer was among the major U.S. employers who pledged to hire over 20,000 refugees in the next three years.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1704ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -7.14% 127.9 Delayed Quote.-45.77%
PFIZER, INC. -1.28% 45.44 Delayed Quote.-22.05%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.75% 328.66 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pJudge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.004% to 101.49. -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.09% to $1.0025 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.11% to $1.1435 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.19% to 143.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pU.S. judge denies government bid to stop UnitedHealth Group's plan to buy Change
RE
05:35pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle mixed, tight supplies underpin futures
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 1.90% to $0.058 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 0.96% to $1357.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.02% to $19519.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome
4Virios Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 2b Study of I..
5Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..

HOT NEWS