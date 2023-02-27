Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Health Care Down on Deal Doubts -- Health Care Roundup

02/27/2023 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies ticked down amid doubts about the outlook for deal activity.

Drug giant Pfizer is in talks to acquire oncology-oriented biotech company Seagen, The Wall Street Journal reported. It was the latest in a series of planned Big Pharma acquisitions of cancer-focused biotechs. Seagen shares rose sharply, but Pfizer shares retreated.

Republican legislators are pushing for the release of data behind the Department of Energy's reported assessment that Covid 19 emerged via a leak from a Chinese research laboratory.

Specialty pharmaceutical maker Akorn Pharmaceuticals, a maker of a drug designed to prevent premature ovulation, plans to shut down after it filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1704ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER, INC. -2.32% 40.78 Delayed Quote.-18.52%
SEAGEN INC. 10.40% 178.16 Delayed Quote.25.57%
Latest news "Economy"
05:21pU.S. Senate Leader Schumer: Norfolk Southern chief should testify on Ohio train wreck
RE
05:16pMexican president speaks to Tesla's Musk, investment in focus
RE
05:15pAnalysis-Netanyahu's balancing act got harder after post-summit violence
RE
05:13pColombia's health bill to cost up to $2.64 bln annually for next decade
RE
05:13pUtilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Boosted by Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTech Advances as Risk Appetite Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:10pResource shares boost TSX; gains capped by interest rate outlook
RE
05:08pConsumer Cos Climb After Strong Housing Data - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:08pFinancials Flat as Treasury Yields Slip -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023
4Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
5Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..

HOT NEWS