Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

05/18/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders took cover in defensive sectors considered evergreen.

Endo International shares plunged more than 60% and hit an all-time low after The Wall Street Journal reported that the pharmaceutical company, whose opioid products triggered legal issues, has started negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders about a possible restructuring of more than $8 billion in debt.

Online mental health-care concern Cerebral has replaced Chief Executive Kyle Robertson, a move Robertson has called illegal after accusing board members of making him a scapegoat for a controversy about dispensing prescription drugs. Cerebral is facing a federal probe related to its treatment of patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1723ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pMassachusetts identifies first 2022 U.S. case of monkeypox infection
RE
05:39pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pMassachusetts identifies first 2022 U.S. case of monkeypox infection
RE
05:37pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.47% to 96.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.83% to $1.0465 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 1.22% to $1.2344 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.87% to 128.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pTech Down as Target Earnings Weigh -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:33pDemocrats warn abortion, voting rights at stake in Pennsylvania governor's race
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Transcript : Eltek Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022

HOT NEWS