Health Care Down on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders took cover in defensive sectors considered evergreen.

Endo International shares plunged more than 60% and hit an all-time low after The Wall Street Journal reported that the pharmaceutical company, whose opioid products triggered legal issues, has started negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders about a possible restructuring of more than $8 billion in debt.

Online mental health-care concern Cerebral has replaced Chief Executive Kyle Robertson, a move Robertson has called illegal after accusing board members of making him a scapegoat for a controversy about dispensing prescription drugs. Cerebral is facing a federal probe related to its treatment of patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

