Health Care Down on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders bought into sectors less sensitive to changes in the outlook for economic growth.

Biogen gave back a small portion of its gains related to a promising Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of its Firdapse treatment for a rare neuromuscular disease to include children.

09-29-22