Health Care Down on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders hewed to sectors less vulnerable to Federal Reserve policy shifts.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings rose after the drug developer said its antipsychotic brilaroxazine showed promise in a late-stage trial.

Dialysis services provider Fresenius again cut growth projections for the year, citing economic conditions and struggles at its North American unit.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

