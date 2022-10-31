Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Health Care Down on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

10/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders hewed to sectors less vulnerable to Federal Reserve policy shifts.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings rose after the drug developer said its antipsychotic brilaroxazine showed promise in a late-stage trial.

Dialysis services provider Fresenius again cut growth projections for the year, citing economic conditions and struggles at its North American unit. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1701ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 6.55% 27.98 Delayed Quote.-54.04%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 5.14% 23.3 Delayed Quote.-37.40%
REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.16% 3.92 Delayed Quote.31.49%
