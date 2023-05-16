Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out defensive sectors less sensitive to economic shocks.

Should the U.S. budget be frozen by a debt default, health-care spending will be affected. Health insurers that serve government programs, including Cigna, are already trading far below 2022 peaks.

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block Amgen's $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, in a new effort by antitrust enforcers to prevent pharmaceutical mergers.

