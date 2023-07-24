Health-care companies ticked down as earnings in the sector looked set to disappoint.

Bayer Group lowered its 2023 outlook due to a further decline in sales of glyphosate-based products, or herbicides.

The Biden administration may lift sanctions on a Chinese police forensics institute suspected of participating in human-rights abuses, in a bid to secure Beijing's renewed cooperation in fighting the fentanyl crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares plunged after the drug developer terminated a merger agreement with MEI Pharma after the latter failed to secure shareholder support for the deal.

