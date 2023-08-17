Health-care companies fell as traders fled high-risk niches such as biotechnology. Novo Nordisk ticked up on sustained excitement about its obesity-control drugs.

The bonanza in U.S. sales of the Danish manufacturer's Ozempic and Wegovy products has caused such rapid growth for the company and its shares that it's having an ameliorative effect on the national economy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Johnson & Johnson will issue roughly eight shares of its consumer spinoff Kenvue stock for each of its own shares in an exchange offer expected to be worth nearly $40 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-23 1715ET