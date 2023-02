Health-care companies fell as traders fled high-risk areas of the market.

Fulcrum Therapeutics plunged by more than 50% after the Food and Drug Administration halted clinical trials of its sickle-cell disease treatment.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotech index exchange-traded fund, a basket of biotech stocks, fell by 2%, slipping into the red for the year, as traders retreated from high-risk niches.

