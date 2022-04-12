Health Care Down on Flight from Biotech, Growth Stocks -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, as traders retreated from risky niches of the stock market such as biotechnology.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology exchange-traded fund, a basket of major biotech companies, is down about 15% for the year to date, as investors flee growth stocks.

Some of the biggest U.S. retailers, including Target, Kroger, CVS Health and others, are rationing baby formula as a recall by the maker of Similac and other popular brands exacerbates already spotty supply in much of the country, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In China, meanwhile, people around the country are stockpiling food in anticipation of Covid-19 lockdowns similar to those recently imposed on Shanghai, with supermarket shelves in some parts of Beijing picked clean of toilet paper, canned foods, instant noodles and rice.

