Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down on Flight from Risk -- Health Care Roundup

07/12/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell sharply as traders fled risk exposure in the stock market, and bought into Treasurys in anticipation of a slowdown in economic growth.

Pain-pill maker Endo International is moving toward a bankruptcy filing, potentially setting off conflicts with state and local governments that have sued the pharmaceuticals company for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Covid-19 is circulating widely as the BA.5 Omicron subvariant elevates the risk of reinfections and rising case counts, spoiling chances for a summer reprieve from the pandemic across much of the U.S.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1653ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pUtilities Slips on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:02pCommunications Services Down Ahead of Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:00pAll fires sparked by ukrainian shelling of novaya kakhovka put o…
RE
05:00pTech Drops Amid Layoffs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pTSX hits 16-month low as energy stocks tumble
RE
04:58pFirefighters scramble to put out flames in heatwave-hit Portugal, Spain
RE
04:58pFirefighters scramble to put out flames in heatwave-hit Portugal, Spain
RE
04:58pFinancials Down Ahead of Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:57pConsumer Cos Down Ahead of Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:56pVenezuela holding three Americans accused of trying to enter country illegally - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Spanish Banking Stocks Tumble on New Taxes
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
4Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'a..
5Three Value stocks to watch out

HOT NEWS