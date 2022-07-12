Health Care Down on Flight from Risk -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell sharply as traders fled risk exposure in the stock market, and bought into Treasurys in anticipation of a slowdown in economic growth.

Pain-pill maker Endo International is moving toward a bankruptcy filing, potentially setting off conflicts with state and local governments that have sued the pharmaceuticals company for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Covid-19 is circulating widely as the BA.5 Omicron subvariant elevates the risk of reinfections and rising case counts, spoiling chances for a summer reprieve from the pandemic across much of the U.S.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1653ET