Health-care companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Reckitt Benckiser lost almost $7 billion in market value after a jury in an Illinois court sided with a plaintiff in a case relating to its Enfamil infant formula.

Novo Nordisk shares retreated and the fast-growing Danish obesity drug maker finished the week in the red, though its shares have appreciated by more than 6.5% in the last 30 days alone.

03-15-24 1756ET