Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a moderation in inflation.

Health-care providers and drug makers are among the few niches that benefit from rapidly rising prices.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals soared after the drug developer said that graphics processing unit maker Nvidia invested $50 million in the company to boost drug discovery efforts using artificial intelligence.

The European Union fined Illumina about $476 million for proceeding with its acquisition of cancer-test developer Grail before receiving antitrust approval.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-23 1739ET