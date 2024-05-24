May 24, 2024 at 05:27 pm EDT

Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated into more rate-sensitive areas.

Eli Lilly will spend $5.3 billion to boost manufacturing capacity for its hot-selling anti-obesity drug Zepbound and affiliated diabetes drug Mounjaro, a huge investment to ease shortages of the popular drugs.

Novo Nordisk rose after the Danish obesity-drug giant said its Ozempic injection showed promise in a trial on patients with kidney conditions.

