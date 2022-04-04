Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down on Rotation into Cyclical Areas -- Health Care Roundup

04/04/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell, as traders rotated back into more cyclical areas such as technology and consumer stocks.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it's undergoing a restructuring that it expects will save the company $1 billion by 2024.

A unit of investment firm Blackstone is acquiring a sprawling life-sciences and office campus in Boulder, Colo., the latest sign that the city at the base of the Rocky Mountains is emerging as a hub for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Novartis said it's integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into two medicines units, one for the U.S. and one that focuses on the international market.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1707ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pUkraine president zelenskiy says it is important that internatio…
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.43% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.43% to $3510.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 0.19% to $46304.02 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pUkraine president zelenskiy says occupiers will try to destory t…
RE
05:26pN.Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked - KCNA
RE
05:24pUkraine president zelenskiy says it is in ukraine's interest to…
RE
05:24pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pN.Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked - KCNA
RE
05:22pHOWARD SCHULTZ : Starbucks' Schultz announces halt to stock buybacks, shares fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Stocks rise with growth names, dollar up on talk of more Moscow sanctio..
3GPI S p A : Iberia is born
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5THYSSENKRUPP : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS