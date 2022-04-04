Health Care Down on Rotation into Cyclical Areas -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, as traders rotated back into more cyclical areas such as technology and consumer stocks.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it's undergoing a restructuring that it expects will save the company $1 billion by 2024.

A unit of investment firm Blackstone is acquiring a sprawling life-sciences and office campus in Boulder, Colo., the latest sign that the city at the base of the Rocky Mountains is emerging as a hub for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Novartis said it's integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into two medicines units, one for the U.S. and one that focuses on the international market.

04-04-22 1707ET