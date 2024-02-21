Health-care companies fell amid fears for the sector's outlook.

Teladoc Health shares tumbled as telemedicine slows down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of GeneDx Holdings jumped after the genetic-testing company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and restated its confidence that it would turn a profit in 2025.

Fresenius Medical's shares ticked up after the maker of dialysis equipment's earnings report.

