Health Care Drops As Risk Aversion Weighs On Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

04/28/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Health-care companies ticked down as investors rotated out of high-risk niches such as biotechnology.

Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious-disease expert, said the world shared the blame for the catastrophic Covid-19 outbreak in India.

The European Union lawsuit against AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical group and developer of the world's most used Covid vaccine began to be heard by a Brussels court.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-21 1730ET

