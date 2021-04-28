Health Care Drops As Risk Aversion Weighs On Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down as investors rotated out of high-risk niches such as biotechnology.

Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious-disease expert, said the world shared the blame for the catastrophic Covid-19 outbreak in India.

The European Union lawsuit against AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical group and developer of the world's most used Covid vaccine began to be heard by a Brussels court.

