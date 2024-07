Health-care companies fell as investors dumped obesity-drug makers and biotech firms in a flight from risk.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, both of which were up by more than 30% for the year to date going into the session fell by more than 4% during one of their most punishing sessions of the year.

Shares of Novartis declined even after the Swiss drug giant posted earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-24 1720ET