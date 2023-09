Health-care companies fell as traders rotated out of defensive sectors.

The U.S. stock market has oscillated during the third quarter, with investors jumping back and forth between defensive and cyclical sectors.

The health-care sector has lost some ground this week, but has drawn more buyers than more inflation and rate-sensitive sectors such as technology.

