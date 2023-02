Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after a solid week of earnings.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals rallied after the biotech concern posted fourth-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street targets and raised its dividend for the year. Sanofi shares slipped after the French pharma giant posted fourth-quarter sales growth short of some investors' expectations.

