Health Care Edges Lower Amid Defensive Bias - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out defensive, less economically sensitive sectors.

Moderna began studying its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged six months to 11 years in the U.S. and Canada, the latest effort to widen the mass-vaccination campaign beyond adults.

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease authority, said that the U.S. is on a march toward more normalcy from the coronavirus pandemic but that a surge in cases similar to what is occurring in Europe is possible if the country relaxes public-health precautions prematurely.

Mississippi and Connecticut announced plans to expand vaccine availability to their adult populations, joining Alaska and Michigan, which did so last week.

The European Union's drug regulation body reiterated its conviction that the benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks, after a string of nations in the bloc temporarily halted use of the shot over blood-clot concerns.

The family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP agreed to pay roughly $4.28 billion to resolve lawsuits accusing it of helping to fuel the opioid epidemic.

