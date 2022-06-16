Health Care Edges Lower Amid Recession Hedging - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors less susceptible to the impact of a recession.

A baby-formula shortage continued to plague the U.S. Reckitt Benckiser Group plans to import infant-formula powder to the U.S. from a facility in Singapore, in what it said is the largest contribution so far from a manufacturer aimed at mitigating a nationwide formula shortage.

Separately, Abbott Laboratories said it has paused baby-formula production at its plant in Sturgis, Mich., after recent thunderstorms flooded part of the facility, causing another setback for the company's efforts to help alleviate a nationwide formula shortage.

A long-running trial of an experimental Alzheimer's drug from Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche in people at high risk of developing the mind-robbing disease at a young age failed to prevent the development of early symptoms.

