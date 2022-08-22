Log in
Health Care Edges Lower as Sector Seen Resilient to Inflation - Health Care Roundup

08/22/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out sectors less susceptible to damage from inflationary forces.

Amazon.com is set to join a bidding contest for home health-care provider Signify Health, alongside drug-store chain CVS Holdings and insurance giant UnitedHealth.

Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser and the government's top infectious-disease official, said he would step down in December.

Pfizer and BioNTech asked U.S. health regulators to clear use of a Covid-19 shot modified to target the newest versions of the Omicron variant.


Change Last 1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 0.26% 148.3 Delayed Quote.-42.62%
PFIZER, INC. -0.51% 48.9 Delayed Quote.-16.77%
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. 32.08% 28 Delayed Quote.49.09%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -0.68% 544.57 Delayed Quote.9.20%
