Health Care Edges Lower as Sector Seen Resilient to Inflation - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out sectors less susceptible to damage from inflationary forces.

Amazon.com is set to join a bidding contest for home health-care provider Signify Health, alongside drug-store chain CVS Holdings and insurance giant UnitedHealth.

Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser and the government's top infectious-disease official, said he would step down in December.

Pfizer and BioNTech asked U.S. health regulators to clear use of a Covid-19 shot modified to target the newest versions of the Omicron variant.

