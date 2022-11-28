Advanced search
Health Care Edges Lower on Limited China Exposure -- Health Care Roundup

11/28/2022 | 05:04pm EST
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out sectors with less exposure to Chinese economic activity.

A key element of the Affordable Care Act hung in the balance as a federal lawsuit filed in Texas challenged a requirement that most insurers cover an array of preventive health services.

Venture capitalists have provided $2.7 million in seed financing to The Lanby, a startup that emphasizes preventative medicine and leans on general practitioners.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1703ET

