Health Care Edges Lower on Limited China Exposure -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out sectors with less exposure to Chinese economic activity.
A key element of the Affordable Care Act hung in the balance as a federal lawsuit filed in Texas challenged a requirement that most insurers cover an array of preventive health services.
Venture capitalists have provided $2.7 million in seed financing to The Lanby, a startup that emphasizes preventative medicine and leans on general practitioners.
11-28-22