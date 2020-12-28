Health Care Edges Up As AstraZeneca Gains On Vaccine Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up amid further vaccine progress.

AstraZeneca shares rose after the Financial Times reported that the U.K. is planning to approve a Covid-19 vaccine produced by it and University of Oxford in the coming days.

The European Union started its rollout of vaccines with residents of German nursing homes receiving shots Saturday.

Novavax shares fell sharply after the drug developer prepared for a late-stage trial of its Covid-19 shot on roughly 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico, becoming the fifth Covid-19 vaccine to enter final-stage testing in the U.S.

