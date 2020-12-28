Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Edges Up As AstraZeneca Gains On Vaccine Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

12/28/2020 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies ticked up amid further vaccine progress.

AstraZeneca shares rose after the Financial Times reported that the U.K. is planning to approve a Covid-19 vaccine produced by it and University of Oxford in the coming days.

The European Union started its rollout of vaccines with residents of German nursing homes receiving shots Saturday.

Novavax shares fell sharply after the drug developer prepared for a late-stage trial of its Covid-19 shot on roughly 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico, becoming the fifth Covid-19 vaccine to enter final-stage testing in the U.S.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1700ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.06% 7217 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
NOVAVAX, INC. -9.66% 116.85 Delayed Quote.3,149.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.s. house votes to raise covid-19 aid checks for individuals to $2,000, sending measure to senate
RE
05:54pU.S. Congress set to vote on higher relief checks, $740 billion defense bill
RE
05:35pTrump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms
RE
05:20pBiden Says Trump Defense, Budget Officials Are Impeding Transition
DJ
05:13pFEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF BOSTON : Evaluating the Benefits of a Streamlined Refinance Program
PU
05:13pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Growth View, Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up As Investors Shift Into Conventional Media - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTech Rises As Upward Momentum In Sector Builds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pFinancials Gain As Stimulus Legislation Seen Buoying Small-Business Lending -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:05pConsumer Cos Climb After President Signs Stimulus Bill -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ