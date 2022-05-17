Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Edges Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Health Care Roundup

05/17/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into riskier niches.

U.S. health regulators cleared for use a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for children 5 to 11 years, expanding booster access to about 28 million youngsters.

Abbott Laboratories rallied after the health-care concern and the Food and Drug Administration reached a deal to resume production of baby formula at a U.S. plant that had been shut down amid a recall of the product, helping to trigger shortages.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1703ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08pU.S. Senator Manchin backs Michael Barr for top Fed regulatory job
RE
05:06pShares rebound, Treasury yields rise on stronger data
RE
05:04pHealth Care Edges Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:03pIndustrials Up After Strong Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:02pKey moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
RE
04:58pUtilities seek more time to consider U.S. nuclear credit program
RE
04:48pDallas hair salon shooting suspect had delusions about Asians, police say
RE
04:45pToronto stocks post 3rd-straight session of gains on relief rally
RE
04:40p'We want to know' - U.S. officials vow to probe UFOs
RE
04:39pSlovak finance minister sets up battle with proposed tax on Russian oil processing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS