Health Care Edges Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into riskier niches.

U.S. health regulators cleared for use a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for children 5 to 11 years, expanding booster access to about 28 million youngsters.

Abbott Laboratories rallied after the health-care concern and the Food and Drug Administration reached a deal to resume production of baby formula at a U.S. plant that had been shut down amid a recall of the product, helping to trigger shortages.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1703ET