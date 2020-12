Health-care companies were flat after AstraZeneca joined Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna as Covid-19 vaccine makers with emergency use approval.

The U.K. authorized a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, opening the door for the rollout of millions of doses in a country where infections have surged amid a more infectious variant of the virus.

