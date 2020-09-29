Health Care Flat Ahead Of Presidential Debate -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies were flat ahead of the first 2020 general-election debate amid nervousness about the implications of the presidential election for the sector.

President Donald Trump could double down on his strategy of deconstructing the Affordable Care Act piece by piece during his campaign for a second White House tenure, while former Vice President Joe Biden could be pushed by left-leaning Democrats into establishing something closer to a single-payer system. Further, Mr. Trump's advocacy of a rapid approval for Amy Coney Barrett for a seat on the high court could sway voting on Supreme Court reviews of elements of Obamacare.

Any overhaul of the health-care system could disrupt business and hurt profits for health insurers, hospital operators and drug makers.

