Health Care Flat Amid Doubts On Growth -- Health Care Roundup

03/12/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Health-care companies were flat as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

President Biden pressed states to widen Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all U.S. adults by May 1, calling for an all-hands effort to defeat the coronavirus to set the stage for small gatherings during Independence Day weekend.

Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health agreed to sell its Cordis unit to investment firm Hellman & Friedman for roughly $1 billion. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 1726ET

