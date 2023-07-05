Health-care companies were more or less flat amid growth doubts.

Moderna shares rose after the developer of a major Covid-19 vaccine reached an agreement to produce mRNA vaccines in China.

Big pharma company Pfizer tapped Samsung Biologics to manufacture products in two deals worth $897 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics sold a Food and Drug Administration priority-review voucher it gained last month upon approval of its Elevidys gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy to an undisclosed buyer for $102 million.

