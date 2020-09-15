Health Care Flat As Investors Tread Water Ahead Of Fed, Stimulus Talks -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies were flat as investors treaded water ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement and economic-stimulus negotiations.

Test maker Becton Dickinson is investigating reports from nursing homes that federally provided rapid coronavirus testing equipment from the company is producing false-positive results in some cases.

The United Arab Emirates has become the first country outside China to approve emergency usage of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in a vote of confidence for a state-backed drugmaker racing global rivals to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as reported earlier.

