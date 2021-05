Health-care companies were flat as risk aversion swept through global markets, weighing on biotechnology stocks and buoying demand for health insurers.

Annovis Bio shares more than doubled after the company said it saw positive results from a mid-stage clinical trial of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

