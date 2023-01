Health-care companies were flat amid mixed earnings.

Shares of medical-device maker Abbott Laboratories fell slightly after the company said the decline in popularity of Covid tests weighed down fourth-quarter sales.

Elevance Health rallied after the health insurer, formerly known as Anthem, posted brisk growth in fourth-quarter revenue, boosted by higher premiums.

