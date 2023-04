Health-care companies were flat as traders rotated into sectors less vulnerable to the effects of stagflation.

People who took Metformin, a medication which lowers blood-sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes to bolster longevity, may have been exposed to adverse health risks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

04-04-23