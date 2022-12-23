Health Care Flat as Sector's Inflation Profile Draws Investors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies were more or less flat as the sector's inflation-resistant qualities continued to lure investors.

Pharmacies across China reported shortages of fever medication as the country struggles to cope with a surge of Covid-19 cases, weeks after Beijing abandoned its three-year effort to contain the fast-spreading virus.

"The issue they have is the health care system is very much dependent on hospitals as opposed to the primary-care system in the U.S., and that involves tremendous pressure on the hospitals," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

The Food and Drug Administration revised the label for the Plan B emergency-contraceptive pill to make clear it shouldn't be used for abortion.

