Health-care companies were flat as traders hedged their bets ahead of inflation data.

The health-care sector is viewed as more resilient during inflationary periods than most.

An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration warned that phenylephrine, an ingredient in widely used oral decongestants, doesn't work, setting the stage for dozens of products to be removed from U.S. store shelves.

Separately, the FDA warned CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and several smaller consumer products companies about marketing unapproved eye products.

